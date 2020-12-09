Coroner IDs man, 26, killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Phillip Semper, 26, of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed in North Las Vegas on Friday.

He was 26-year-old Phillip Semper of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Sommer Court just before 7 p.m. Friday where they found Semper dead inside a home. Another victim was taken to University Medical Center.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Wednesday that there was no available description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 702-633-9111.

