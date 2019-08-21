Coroner IDs man, 59, fatally shot in central Las Vegas

A victim who was shot and killed late Monday in a central Las Vegas neighborhood as he ran from a robber was a 59-year-old man, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A victim who was shot and killed late Monday in a central Las Vegas neighborhood as he ran from a robber was a 59-year-old man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Just before 10:45 p.m., Steven Colburn and a woman were sitting in a vehicle on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard, near Rancho Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue, where an armed man ordered the two to step out of the car and give him their belongings, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Colburn instead took off running, Metro said, and the armed man opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at University Medical Center, and the coroner’s office on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

The woman in the car was uninjured in the shooting.

The shooter, described by Metro as a thin man between 25 and 35 years old, left the area before officers arrived. Jail records indicate an arrest had not been made as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.