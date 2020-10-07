94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Coroner IDs man accidentally shot by juvenile in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 5:35 pm
 

The man fatally shot by a juvenile last week in the central Las Vegas Valley was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday.

Alfonzo Tuttle, 22, died Thursday from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Ness Avenue, near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue, after a juvenile accidentally shot one of his relative’s boyfriends, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The juvenile wasn’t charged as of Tuesday afternoon, according to homicide records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
2
Toddler dies after being locked in vehicle in central Las Vegas
Toddler dies after being locked in vehicle in central Las Vegas
3
Wynn Las Vegas, Encore launching more security measures
Wynn Las Vegas, Encore launching more security measures
4
Celebrities flock to Las Vegas. It started with this downtown hotel.
Celebrities flock to Las Vegas. It started with this downtown hotel.
5
Las Vegas home prices set record in ‘remarkable’ streak amid pandemic
Las Vegas home prices set record in ‘remarkable’ streak amid pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST