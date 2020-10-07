Coroner IDs man accidentally shot by juvenile in Las Vegas

Alfonzo Tuttle, 22, died Thursday from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The man fatally shot by a juvenile last week in the central Las Vegas Valley was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday.

Police were called at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Ness Avenue, near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue, after a juvenile accidentally shot one of his relative’s boyfriends, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The juvenile wasn’t charged as of Tuesday afternoon, according to homicide records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

