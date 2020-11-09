Coroner IDs man fatally shot behind Las Vegas business

A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a Las Vegas business and later died was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police meet as they investigate a homicide in the central valley near 3280 South Wynn Road on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a Las Vegas business and later died was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Alexius Sala, 36, died of a penetrating gunshot wound of the head, according to the coroner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police were dispatched to investigate after a gunshot detection system used by the department notified them of six gunshots at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found Sala suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying behind a business on the 3200 block of Wynn Road, near Desert Inn Road.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. In a statement on Saturday, police said the victim was approached by two men, and one of them took out a firearm and shot at the victim. As of Monday, no one had been arrested.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.