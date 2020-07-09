Coroner IDs man fatally shot July 4 at east Las Vegas party

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Fourth of July party.

Ronnell Brown died of a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Trezon Turner, 17, is accused of shooting him in front of a home on the 500 block of Greasewood Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Detectives believe Brown was shot by Turner while attempting to break up a fight between two other partygoers. Turner fired multiple shots at all three people but missed the other two, police said.

Turner was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and being a minor in possession of a firearm, court records show. He is expected in court Friday.

