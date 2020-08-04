Coroner IDs man fatally shot while driving in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed while driving Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

Dae’shawn King, 24, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to reports of gunshots, police said.

When police arrived, they found a silver SUV that had struck a wall, with a man dead behind the steering wheel from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The woman was identified by the coroner’s office as Edna Reyes, 23. She also died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened on nearby McWilliams Avenue.

“The victims and suspect had a conversation and as the victims drove away, the suspect fired several rounds striking them,” police said. “The victim’s vehicle continued to drive forward until it collided into a wall.”

The shooting suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Brian Dewakuku, ran from the scene before police arrived but was arrested later that day.

Dewakuku was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, court records show. He is expected in court Tuesday morning.

