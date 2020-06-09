Coroner IDs man found beaten in central Las Vegas road

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 56-year-old man who died last week after police say he was beaten and left lying in a central valley roadway.

He was Anthony Martin, the coroner’s office said. Martin died after officers were called about 8:20 p.m. Friday to East Adams Avenue and Fourth Street, near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When officers arrived they found Martin lying in the road “suffering from multiple injuries.” Detectives determined his injuries were “consistent with being beaten,” police said.

Martin was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His cause and manner of death had not been determined by the coroner’s office as of Tuesday afternoon.

Metro said Monday afternoon that detectives had not identified a suspect in Martin’s death.

Anyone with information about his death can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

