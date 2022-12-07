Coroner IDs man found dead in northwest valley

The body of Gregory Wayne Baines Sr., 55, was found on Nov. 20 in the 1200 block of Nugget Creek Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found dead of what authorities have described as blunt force trauma in northwest Las Vegas.

The coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide further information on the case, citing an open investigation.

Online homicide logs maintained by Metro said the man died from blunt force trauma, and the suspect was a 30-year-old man.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, according to the log.

