56°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found dead in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 12:29 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found dead of what authorities have described as blunt force trauma in northwest Las Vegas.

The body of Gregory Wayne Baines Sr., 55, was found on Nov. 20 in the 1200 block of Nugget Creek Drive, near North Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

The coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide further information on the case, citing an open investigation.

Online homicide logs maintained by Metro said the man died from blunt force trauma, and the suspect was a 30-year-old man.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday, according to the log.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
3
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
4
UNLV hires 13th football coach
UNLV hires 13th football coach
5
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST