Coroner IDs man in Las Vegas murder-suicide

A man who police said shot and killed another man before turning the gun on himself has been identified as Domingo Alonso, 78.

Las Vegas police block off Chutney Street as they investigate a double shooting at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Two men died. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police block off Chutney Street as they investigate a double shooting at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Two men died in an apparent murder-suicide. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man who police said shot and killed another man before turning the gun on himself has been identified.

He was Domingo Alonso, 78, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Police said the shooting happened shortly about 10:45 a.m. March 6 outside a home on Lariat Drive, near U.S. Highway 95 and Flamingo Road, after an argument between Alonso and Adel Amado Alvares-Mesa, 54.

At the time, detectives believed Alvares-Mesa shot Alonso at least three times before turning the gun on himself, but the coroner’s office ruled Alvares-Mesa’s death a homicide last week.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.