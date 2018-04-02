Coroner IDs man killed at door of his North Las Vegas home

The Clark County coroner on Monday released the identity of the man who was shot to death at his front door in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two women comfort each other outside a home at 2510 Daley St., near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, as North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner on Monday released the identity of the man who was shot to death at his front door in North Las Vegas.

Cesar Galarza, 40, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

North Las Vegas police said more than a dozen shots were heard just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Daley Street. Galarza was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Galarza answered the door and had a conversation with another man just before the shooting. Shell casings were spread across the driveway and near the front yard, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but it was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the shooting. The police department has not released information on possible suspects.

Galarza’s death was the sixth homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show. All six killings involved gun violence.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

2500 block of Daley Street, North Las Vegas, NV