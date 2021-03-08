Coroner IDs man killed in car at Las Vegas apartment complex

A man who was fatally shot in a car Saturday night at an apartment complex east of the Strip has been identified as Justin Irving, 25, of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 block of Paradise Road in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County coroner’s office said Irving died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police said patrol officers were flagged down at around 6 p.m. at the Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road, by a woman who told police her friend had been shot inside a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said Irving was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe the woman and Irving drove to the apartment complex, where they met up with a man. Police said the man got into the pair’s vehicle, shot Irving, then fled in a dark sedan.

Spencer said officers are trying to identify the gunman along with a motive in the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information on the crime to call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or email detectives at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.