Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
A man killed during an altercation in downtown Las Vegas has been identified.
The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a man killed during an altercation in downtown Las Vegas.
Robert Glen, 43, of Las Vegas, died Sunday from gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the coroner’s office.
At around 8:45 p.m. Sunday police responded to the 2900 block of Howard Drive, near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Glen died at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Glen was shot in front of a home during an argument with three people. All three people fled the area before police arrived.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.