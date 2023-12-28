54°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 10:27 am
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a man killed during an altercation in downtown Las Vegas.

Robert Glen, 43, of Las Vegas, died Sunday from gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

At around 8:45 p.m. Sunday police responded to the 2900 block of Howard Drive, near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Glen died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Glen was shot in front of a home during an argument with three people. All three people fled the area before police arrived.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

