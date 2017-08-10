Coroner IDs man killed outside central Las Vegas home

Gabriel George Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Gabriel George Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas was shot at least three times outside his home on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2017. He later died at the hospital. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot in front of his central valley home Wednesday morning.

He was 24-year-old Gabriel George Valenzuela of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Thursday. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police said Valenzuela got into a confrontation with four young men. He was then shot at least three times at about 12:10 a.m. in the driveway of his home on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He died at the hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said Valenzuela lived with his family at the Dewey address. His family was inside during the shooting and heard the gunshots.

Police were not able to locate any suspects.

5500 block of West Dewey Drive, Las Vegas