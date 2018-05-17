Coroner IDs man shot, killed at North Las Vegas apartments

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 24-year-old man who died Monday night after he was shot at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police went to an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, after someone found Maurice Williams suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the complex’s parking lot.

Williams’ death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas police are still searching for the shooter.

