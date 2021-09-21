Coroner IDs man struck by vehicle following fight

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed Thursday by another man who confessed to intentionally driving over him with his car.

Ricardo Ramos (LVMPD)

He was 33-year-old Robert Henley, the coroner’s office said, and he died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Ricardo Ramos, 41, was arrested after he turned himself in Thursday and confessed to hitting Henley.

Ramos was in a fight with three other men, including Henley, around 2 a.m. on the 900 block of North Pecos Road, police said. Investigators believe he got into his car and hit Henley before driving off. Police said Henley was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Jail records show that Ramos is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He is expected in court Tuesday morning.

