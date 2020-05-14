Coroner IDs man who died after altercation in southeast Las Vegas

A man who died after an altercation in the southeast valley has been identified as Gary Ferency, 49, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Jorunal file photo)

A man who died after an altercation in the southeast valley has been identified as Gary Ferency, 49, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office said blunt force injuries to the head caused Ferency’s death, which was classified as a homicide.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 5500 block of Gateway Road, near Russell Road, around 5:45 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 to report “a commotion” outside. When the caller got out to the street, he found Ferency bleeding on the sidewalk, Spencer said.

Ferency died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police have not released further information regarding the status of the investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.