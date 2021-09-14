94°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man who died after shooting at apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 11:59 am
 
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. ( ...
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday night at an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

He was Jhanson Galindo, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds of the torso.

About 8:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near Tropicana Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

When police arrived, they found Galindo inside a parked car, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Metro said.

Galindo was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe Galindo was inside the parked car with an “unidentified suspect,” when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him. The other person fled the scene before police arrived, Metro said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that police have not arrested anyone in connection with Galindo’s shooting and that the investigation is still “very active.”

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

