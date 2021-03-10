Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage

A man who fatally shot a security guard before killing himself at the Wynn Las Vegas employee garage Tuesday has been named by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man who shot and killed a security guard before killing himself at the Wynn Las Vegas employee parking garage Tuesday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Reggie Tagget, 42, of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were called to the employee garage, 3848 Koval Lane, at 5:45 p.m. for the double shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tagget, a Wynn Las Vegas employee, had used his badge to access the employee garage after not showing up to work in two days.

“That triggered security, due to the fact that he had not been at work,” Spencer said.

Tagget parked in a remote area of the fifth floor. As the security guard approached his car, Tagget shot the guard multiple times, killing him. Tagget then got out of his car and shot himself, Spencer said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide.

Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

“We have no idea what led him to take the actions that he took today,” Spencer said of Tagget late Tuesday.

The coroner’s office has not yet named the guard killed. Spencer said he was in his early 30s.

In a statement Tuesday night, Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this evening. We have reached out to the families of our two employees to offer our condolences and assistance during this difficult time.”

The shooting is the fourth apparent murder-suicide in the Las Vegas Valley in three weeks.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8522, provides access to trained telephone counselors 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

