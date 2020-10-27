Coroner IDs man who struck bicyclist and fell from minivan

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who fell from a car and died on Sunday after he leaned out the window and struck a bicyclist, killing her.

La Policía Metropolitana investiga un doble accidente mortal como homicidio en la intersección de la Avenida Sahara y el Bulevar Hollywood el domingo, 25 de octubre de 2020, en Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rodrigo Cruz, charged in connection with the fatal striking of a bicyclist on Sunday by a man who was leaning out of a passing vehicle, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday Oct. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rodrigo Cruz (Las Vegas Metrpolitan Police Department)

He was 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Las Vegas police said Medina Barajas intentionally stuck his body out the window of a minivan and pushed Michelle Weissman as the 56-year-old was riding her bike.

Weissman fell from her bike and died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday that the momentum of pushing Weissman caused Medina Barajas to fall from the car, skid on the asphalt and strike a streetlight. He also died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Spencer on Sunday said the deaths were “senseless.”

Police later arrested 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday on suspicion of murder. He is accused of driving the minivan close to Weissman before Medina Barajas struck her.

Medina Barajas tried to strike a couple on a walk before he shoved Weissman, the couple told police.

Cruz initially denied that he was driving the van, but later admitted that he was traveling about 50 or 60 mph when the woman was struck, according to his arrest report.

“He never went back to check on (Medina Barajas) because he was scared since he was on parole and didn’t think Gio was hurt,” the report stated. “Rodrigo stated he wasn’t intentionally driving in a manner to allow Gio to make contact with any pedestrians or the bicyclist.”

But the police report stated that evidence showed that Cruz would have been driving in the bicycle lane.

Cruz faces charges of murder and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, court records show. He remained in jail without bail on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

