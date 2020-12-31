Coroner IDs man whose body was found in trunk of car

A man found dead in a flaming car was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Larry Cross, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire on the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue on Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

Firefighters were called to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire and found the Las Vegas man’s body in the trunk after extinguishing the flames, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Arson investigators and Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the death.

The man’s cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday afternoon from the coroner’s office.

