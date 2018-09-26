Coroner IDs pair killed in Henderson murder-suicide

Antoine Javell Hartwell, 39, shot Nicole L. Barker, 42, in the head before turning the gun on himself, the coroner’s office said. Hartwell’s death was ruled a suicide, and Barker’s death was ruled a homicide.

Via Bel Mondo Street in Henderson is pictured in this Google Street View image.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two people who died in Henderson’s second murder-suicide from Thursday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 2800 block of Via Bel Mondo Street, near Robindale Road and Eastern Avenue, about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said Friday. Police were requested for a welfare check and arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Antoine Javell Hartwell, 39, shot Nicole L. Barker, 42, in the head before turning the gun on himself, the coroner’s office said. Hartwell’s death was ruled a suicide, and Barker’s death was ruled a homicide.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pena declined to release the relationship between Hartwell and Barker on Tuesday because of the open investigation.

Henderson police responded to another murder-suicide Thursday night during a “family disturbance” at 1146 Paradise Garden Drive, near East Paradise Hills Drive.

Selina Rowsell, 34; Arias Franco, 15; and Avi Franco, 5; were shot and killed by Michael Franco, 27, who then turned the gun on himself, the coroner’s office said. Henderson police could not confirm the relationships among the victims and the shooter.

2800 Via Bel Mondo Street, Henderson NV