Coroner IDs sledgehammer victim as 72-year-old Las Vegas woman

Las Vegas police collect evidence after a woman was killed with a sledgehammer on the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive on Aug. 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clinton Taylor appears in court with Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Taylor faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, accused of randomly bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer early Thursday at a Las Vegas laundromat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The random victim bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer last week at a laundromat was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office as a 72-year-old Las Vegas woman.

She was Diana Jeanne Langlume, according to the coroner’s office, which has determined that she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that Langlume, who had been doing her laundry, called 911 at about 5 a.m. from a laundromat near Rancho and Washington drives to report a man outside with a sledgehammer. She stayed on the phone with 911 until she screamed and the call dropped.

Arriving officers found her dead in what detectives described as a random attack.

The suspect in the killing, 36-year-old Clinton Taylor, remains held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Relatives have said he is mentally ill.

Police arrested Taylor behind the laundromat, where they said he was found holding a sledgehammer in his hands and with blood on him.

