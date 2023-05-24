89°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs teen killed at North Las Vegas house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 10:21 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a teenager who was fatally shot in North Las Vegas.

Aiden Hyder, 14, died from a gunshot wound to the head and back, the coroner’s office ruled.

The coroner’s office said the North Las Vegas teen died Sunday night on an apartment balcony after he was shot at the Craig Ranch Villas, 370 Casa Norte Drive.

Police were called at 9:20 p.m. that evening to a house party at the villas after a report of shots fired.

North Las Vegas police did not provide a suspect description.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

