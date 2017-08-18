ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs toddler fatally injured at west Las Vegas Valley apartment

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2017 - 6:10 pm
 

A toddler who died several days after suffering from head injuries in the west valley has been identified.

He was 20-month-old Daevon Branon-Banks of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Police responded to reports of the child’s injury early Sunday morning at 3890 Graphic Center Drive, near Tropicana Avenue. A foster parent, 34-year-old Craig J. Dickens, told police that the child fell from his crib, but doctors determined that abuse caused the child’s injuries.

The child died Tuesday evening at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Dickens is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail. He faces one count of open murder and one count of child abuse with significant bodily harm.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

