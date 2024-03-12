Coroner IDs two found dead in Henderson murder-suicide

Frances Williams, 51, and Marvin Williams, 52, were found dead Saturday on the 100 block of Cielo Abierto Way during a welfare check.

The Clark County coroner’s has identified two people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson on Saturday.

At around 7:40 a.m., police found 51-year-old Frances Williams and a 52-year-old Marvin Williams dead on the 100 block of Cielo Abierto Way. The Henderson Police Department said it responded to conduct a welfare check.

The coroner ruled Frances Williams’ death a suicide and said Marvin Williams died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Police initially said Frances Williams was 52.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

