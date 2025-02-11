60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs victim in fatal stabbing in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Man in custody after weekend shooting in southwest Las Vegas
Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, arrives at Cl ...
Duane Davis, suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying, indicted on new charge
(Getty Images)
1 dead, 1 wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
Las Vegas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after argument, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2025 - 12:47 pm
 

The identity of a man found with fatal stab wounds Friday has been released.

According to Clark County coroner’s office records, Alejandro Rodriguez, 67, died by way of homicide due to “sharp force injuries.”

Las Vegas police were called early Friday afternoon to a wash area just off Renaissance Drive, near Tropicana and Eastern, before finding Rodriguez with multiple stab wounds.

Police said Rodriguez was believed to be homeless. The Metropolitan Police Department has not released information about any arrests related to the stabbing.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES