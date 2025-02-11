Coroner IDs victim in fatal stabbing in Las Vegas

The victim, a 67-year-old man, in a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas has been identified.

The identity of a man found with fatal stab wounds Friday has been released.

According to Clark County coroner’s office records, Alejandro Rodriguez, 67, died by way of homicide due to “sharp force injuries.”

Las Vegas police were called early Friday afternoon to a wash area just off Renaissance Drive, near Tropicana and Eastern, before finding Rodriguez with multiple stab wounds.

Police said Rodriguez was believed to be homeless. The Metropolitan Police Department has not released information about any arrests related to the stabbing.

