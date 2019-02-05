Coroner IDs victim of fatal Henderson shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot Jan. 25 in Henderson as Matthew Lee Mergerson.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot Jan. 25 in Henderson.

Matthew Lee Mergerson, 30, of Las Vegas was shot multiple times about 8 p.m. on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near East Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, according to Henderson police.

Mergerson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and died three days later, after being transferred to University Medical Center, Henderson police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said.

His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have yet to identify a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

