Coroner says woman found dead in Henderson was homicide victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 10:08 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of two people found dead Friday night inside a Henderson home.

About 10 p.m. officers conducting a welfare check at a home on the 400 block of Forest Street, near Major Avenue and Warm Springs Road, found two people dead from possible head injuries, Henderson Police said.

The coroner confirmed that one of them, 28-year-old Mellisa Mason, died from blunt force injuries to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The second person, a man, has not yet been identified. Henderson police are investigating both deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information on the deaths can contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

