Coroner’s identifies man killed after he was knocked unconscious

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in October after he was knocked unconscious.

Las Vegas resident Wizz Loughrey, 35, was knocked unconscious on Oct. 13 at 1027 Palm St., near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road. He was taken to an area hospital and died Oct. 21.

The coroner’s office said Loughrey died of blunt head trauma because of assault; his death was ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 13, Las Vegas police arrested 34-year-old Ronald Howard in the attack. He faces one count of open murder and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

