Homicides

Couple identified in east Las Vegas murder-suicide

Police Lt. Ray Spencer details a murder-suicide near U.S. 95 and East Flamingo Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 5:35 pm
 

A couple killed in a murder-suicide last week in east Las Vegas have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Alba Nidia Villatoro, 36, died of a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. The shooter, Jose Villatoro, 44, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Police responded about 12:40 a.m. Oct. 28 to the 4100 block of Don Bonito Street, near East Flamingo Road and U.S. Highway 95, for a report of a domestic disturbance between the woman and her husband.

Jose Villatoro was found dead by authorities upon arrival.

Alba Nidia Villatoro was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

