Couple identified in east Las Vegas murder-suicide

Police Lt. Ray Spencer details a murder-suicide near U.S. 95 and East Flamingo Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected murder-suicide in the east valley, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple killed in a murder-suicide last week in east Las Vegas have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Alba Nidia Villatoro, 36, died of a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. The shooter, Jose Villatoro, 44, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Police responded about 12:40 a.m. Oct. 28 to the 4100 block of Don Bonito Street, near East Flamingo Road and U.S. Highway 95, for a report of a domestic disturbance between the woman and her husband.

Jose Villatoro was found dead by authorities upon arrival.

Alba Nidia Villatoro was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

