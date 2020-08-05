Couple in suspected murder-suicide in Sun City Anthem identified

Two people found dead in a Henderson home Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

James and Joyce Gregory, both 82, both died of a gunshot wound of the head, the coroner’s office said Wednesday morning.

Joyce Gregory’s manner of death was ruled a homicide while James’ was a suicide, the coroner said.

Henderson police said they were called to the 2800 block of Sapphire Desert Drive, in Sun City Anthem, at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday after someone discovered the pair dead.

