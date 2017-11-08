Couple in their 80s that died in apparent murder-suicide identified

The couple in their 80s who died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month at a northwest valley rehabilitation center has been identified.

Las Vegas police Sgt. Matthew Sanford addresses the media outside Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center at 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway where Las Vegas police investigated a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The octogenarian couple that died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month at a northwest valley rehabilitation center has been identified.

They were Philomena Noela Wong, 82, and John Pinkkuen Wong, 84, both of North Las Vegas, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Philomena Wong’s cause of death was a gunshot to the head, Kulin said, and her death was ruled a homicide. Kulin said John Wong’s cause of death was an intraoral gunshot wound; his death was ruled a suicide.

Nursing staff called police at 9:30 a.m. after hearing two shots at Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway, near West Deer Springs Way and North Durango Drive, authorities said.

John Wong shot Philomena Wong before turning the gun on himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

John Wong checked in Tuesday as a patient at the facility, Metro Sgt. Matthew Sanford said. Philomena Wong was at the rehabilitation center about five minutes before shots were fired.

