DA considering self-defense in fatal hookah lounge stabbing
A 33-year-old man died in the fatal Sunday stabbing, which stemmed from “some type of altercation,” police said.
The Clark County district attorney’s office will decide whether to file criminal charges against a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man at a Las Vegas hookah lounge.
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that police have interviewed a suspect and will submit the case to the district attorney’s office for review to determine if the stabbing was an act of self-defense.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed as Rodney Tisdell of Las Vegas. His death was ruled a homicide due to a sharp force injury of the chest.
At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Sultan’s Palace hookah lounge, at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., after receiving a report of a man who had been stabbed, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said.
A friend drove Tisdell to University Medical Center, where he died, police said. The stabbing stemmed from “some type of altercation” at the lounge, Johansson said.
