DA considering self-defense in fatal hookah lounge stabbing

A 33-year-old man died in the fatal Sunday stabbing, which stemmed from “some type of altercation,” police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a west Las Vegas hookah lounge on West Sahara Avenue early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County district attorney’s office will decide whether to file criminal charges against a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man at a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that police have interviewed a suspect and will submit the case to the district attorney’s office for review to determine if the stabbing was an act of self-defense.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed as Rodney Tisdell of Las Vegas. His death was ruled a homicide due to a sharp force injury of the chest.

At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Sultan’s Palace hookah lounge, at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., after receiving a report of a man who had been stabbed, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said.

A friend drove Tisdell to University Medical Center, where he died, police said. The stabbing stemmed from “some type of altercation” at the lounge, Johansson said.

