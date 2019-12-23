Death of driver found in car in Las Vegas ruled a homicide

Terry Louie, 61, died of a gunshot wound to the right thigh on Dec. 18 and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Clark County coroner's office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was found dead last week inside a vehicle after Las Vegas police were notified of a shooting via gunshot detection technology died of a wound to the right thigh, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined.

The Dec. 18 death of Terry Louie, 61, has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office. His city and state of residence was unknown Monday, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police have said that a notification from ShotSpotter, a network of audio sensors, led Metropolitan Police Department officers to the 2000 block of Wengert Avenue that night. From there, the officers followed a “trail of fluid” about 200 yards north to Louie’s vehicle, which had crashed into a parked car on Crestwood Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

He was dead in the driver’s seat, police said.

Court and jail records indicate that an arrest in Louie’s death had not been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.