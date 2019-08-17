Death of Las Vegas man who had been in fight ruled homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the July death of a 26-year-old man a homicide after police believe the man got into a fistfight at a northeast valley apartment complex.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that the death of a 26-year-old man, who was discovered July 24 at an apartment complex in the northeast valley, was a homicide.

Thomas Nguyen’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxia and neck compression, the coroner’s office said Friday. Other significant conditions of his death were methamphetamine and phenylpropanolamine, which is used in cold and cough medicines.

Las Vegas police found Nguyen’s body about 6:30 p.m. July 24 after officers were called to the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives believed Nguyen got into a fistfight that morning with another person. He was later found by a family member at the apartment complex, Villa Corona Apartments, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in July.

The coroner’s office said Nguyen was found in a bedroom at the complex.

It was unclear Friday afternoon if police had arrested anyone in connection with Nguyen’s death.

Anyone with information about his death can call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.