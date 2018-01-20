Details in report describe Las Vegas shooting response — VIDEO

Described as “Cliff’s Notes” to the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting investigation, a preliminary report released Friday provides more detail on the shooter’s moves, authorities’ response and photos from the Mandalay Bay suite where the killer died.

On October 1, 2017, more than 22,000 people came together to enjoy a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the third and final night of the festival, a lone gunman opened fire into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The LVMPD Preliminary Investigative Report reveals more information about the timeline of the shooting and Stephen Paddock.

Described as “Cliffs Notes” to the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting investigation, a preliminary report released Friday provides more detail on the gunman’s moves, authorities’ response and photos from the Mandalay Bay suite where the killer died.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the unusual step to make the information public early was warranted because of the unique situation, and the practice would not become normal procedure.

Lombardo said he expects the final report to be released before the end of 2018.

A video summary of the report appears above. The report itself is below:

(Warning: The report contains some graphic images.)

Oct 1 Report by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd