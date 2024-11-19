One dead in fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

The incident near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards was reported about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

A man was stabbed to death in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday by another man who then ran away, according to police.

During a news conference Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section Lt. Jason Johansson said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood Boulevards around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they found the victim of the attack, he was “battered” and appeared to be stabbed multiple times, Johansson said.

The man was then transported to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Johannson said that the suspect, who wore a grey hoodie, ran east of where the stabbing occurred and had not been arrested.

Neither the suspect nor the victim had been identified at the time of the conference, Johannson said.

Johannson said that initial investigations had revealed that the two men had been involved in an altercation before the stabbing. Police didn’t know if the two men knew each other.

“We do not know much about what occurred before this incident at this point,” Johannson said. “I’m sure the entire complexion of this investigation will change throughout the night as we learn more information from video from our witnesses.”

Johannson urged the public to share any information about the suspect and the event.

“If anybody saw someone running eastbound on Lake Mead — maybe ran into a house, nearby apartment, or anything in this area,” Johannson said. “The city ends in about less than a mile behind me. So, if anybody saw anything suspicious, please reach out to the homicide section or reach out through Crime Stoppers Nevada.”

Review-Journal Digital Content Producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this story.

