Dotty’s manager killed by man who stole woman’s purse, police say

The manager of a Las Vegas slot tavern was run over and killed Wednesday night after she confronted a man who stole a customer’s purse.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the media as Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing to the media as Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The manager of a Las Vegas slot tavern was run over and killed Wednesday night after she confronted a man who stole a customer’s purse.

At around 6 p.m., a man believed to be in his 20s came into Dotty’s, 6142 W. Flamingo Road, and snatched a purse from a woman who was playing video poker, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

He ran outside and got into a vehicle, and the manager, a woman in her early 60s, ran outside and confronted him. The man pulled out a handgun, and the manager “walked to the rear of the vehicle,” Spencer said.

“At that point, the driver put the car in reverse and ran over the manager of the Dotty’s and then fled,” he said.

The manager died at University Medical Center.

He said the man is wanted on charges of murder and strong arm robbery. The woman whose purse was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.