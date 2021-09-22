Driver who confessed to running over man was attacked, report says

A man who confessed to running over another man with his vehicle last week had been attacked outside a bar, according to a recently released arrest report.

Ricardo Ramos (LVMPD)

Ricardo Ramos, 41, was standing outside El Rincon de Los Remedios, 923 N. Pecos Road, early Thursday, police said. A person approached Ramos, punched him in the face and took something from his pockets, the report said. At least two people were seen kicking Ramos, and another was acting as a lookout and filming the attack, police said.

A short time later, 33-year-old Robert Henley was struck in the parking lot by a vehicle driven by Ramos, police said. Henley was one of the people involved in the altercation with Ramos, police said. He died of multiple blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Later Thursday, Ramos drove to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command to turn himself in.

The two men who had initially attacked Ramos were booked on robbery and battery charges, according to the report.

Ramos is being held without bail on a murder charge at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

