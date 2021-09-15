Drug charges levied in Las Vegas overdose death

An overdose death in February is now being considered a homicide, according to logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joshua Gallegos, 24, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead Feb. 14 when he was found near South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Serene Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died from combined toxic effects of fentanyl, MDMA, ethanol and other prescription drugs, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident, but Las Vegas police documents show they considered the death a homicide and arrested Orianna Cervantes, 19.

Court documents show Cervantes’ was arrested March 24 and charged the next week with five counts of drug trafficking or attempted trafficking and one count of drug possession with intent to sell, all felony charges.

Her co-defendant, Alvin Sinclair, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession.

Both were released with a condition they have no contact with each other and they are expected to appear in court again Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

