Ex-NFL player jailed on murder, child abuse charges in Las Vegas

Cierre Wood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Amy Taylor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A professional football player faces murder and child abuse charges after Las Vegas police recovered a body near Summerlin, jail records show.

Cierre Wood, 28, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse or neglect.

Court records list Amy Taylor as Wood’s co-defendant. She faces a child abuse or neglect charge.

Officers received report of a body about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 9599 W. Charleston Boulevard, east of Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records show. No additional details on the victim were available early Thursday.

Wood is a Canadian football running back who previously played for the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He also played college football at Notre Dame.

Wood remained in the detention center Thursday without bail, while Taylor was released after posting $5,000 bail, court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.