Family of missing woman found dead wants suspect to turn himself in

Lesly Palacio’s body was found in rural Clark County last summer, and a father and son were indicted Friday in connection with her death.

Lesly Palacio (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Family members hold pictures of Lesly Palacio, who was found slain near Valley of Fire State Park, as they gather in her memory at the Longhorn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Arrest warrants have been issued for Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The family of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in rural Clark County last summer is begging for the man wanted in her death to turn himself in.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and his father, Jose Rangel, 45, were indicted by a grand jury Friday in connection with the case. Rangel-Ibarra faces a murder charge, while he and his father each face a charge of destroying or concealing evidence.

Surveillance video showed the pair dragging Lesly Palacio’s body from Rangel-Ibarra’s home on Aug. 29 and placing it into a pickup truck, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said last week. Her body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September, according to court records.

The father was arrested Jan. 31, but his son had not been taken into custody as of Monday.

Palacio’s mother and sisters held a virtual press conference Monday with their attorney, Ofelia Markarian. Karely Palacio, Lesly’s 25-year-old sister, said she was relieved to hear that Rangel was arrested, but said her family wants to see both men behind bars.

“It’s one step toward getting the justice, but nothing will ever bring her back,” she said.

Lesly’s mother, Aracely Palacio, spoke in Spanish of her daughter Lesly Palacio, and her 15-year-old daughter Kaly Palacio translated.

“She said every day she thinks about her, not a day goes by that she doesn’t,” Kaly Palacio translated for her mother.

The coroner’s office had not determined Lesly Palacio’s cause and manner of death as of Monday, and the family still doesn’t know what would motivate anyone to kill her. She was last seen going to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra on the day she was killed.

Police have said Rangel-Ibarra was last seen in a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup with a Nevada plate of LVN84A.

Rangel-Ibarra is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 173 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his ear of California, a tattoo on his chest of a skull, and a tattoo on his left wrist of a “Dragon Ball Z image,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

