39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2020 - 8:15 am
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las ...
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot by his son Tuesday night in western Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 8100 block of Spur Court, near South Cimarron Road and Alta Drive, after a report that a father had been shot by his son, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said police had been called to the house earlier for a report that the father, a man in his late 40s, beat the son, a man in his 20s, and found that the father had fled. The father then returned later and was shot during a dispute, he said.

“Officers arrived, the son surrendered to the officers and the male father was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Spencer said. “At this point it is still early on (in the investigation.)”

The son was being interviewed by homicide detectives around 1 a.m., Spencer said. Police also were interviewing the decedent’s wife and the shooter’s wife.

“We don’t know the details that led up to the shooting,” Spencer said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
When will money from new stimulus come?
When will money from new stimulus come?
2
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
LETTER: California companies fleeing … yet they bypass Nevada
3
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
4
LETTER: Many Nevada seniors are at the back of vaccine line
LETTER: Many Nevada seniors are at the back of vaccine line
5
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
Guests begin checking in to hotel rooms at Circa
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST