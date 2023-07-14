Father of murdered domestic violence victim reacts to killer’s death

The father of a woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend in Las Vegas said Friday he wept when he found out the killer died by suicide while in prison.

Michele Carson, 25, of West Covina was visiting Las Vegas with a friend in November 2010 to celebrate their upcoming graduation from their masters programs.

Seven years later, her ex-boyfriend, a former Las Vegas star high school basketball player, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Justin Burns was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison, but he served less than six years behind bars before he died by suicide on June 8 at High Desert State Prison.

Carson’s father, John Carson, said in an interview Friday that Burns drove his daughter’s car to Sloan, buried the woman in rocks and set her on fire. Her hand was found by target shooters in the desert amid a pile of smoldering rocks.

“We couldn’t even bury our daughter,,” Carson said. “There was nothing left.”

Michele Carson wanted to work in probation, or any criminal justice outlet where she could help deter youth from a life of illegal activity.

Carson said he attended every single hearing during the 7-year process through sentencing.

He said he was grateful for the help of Metropolitan Police Department Victim Advocate Manager Elynne Green and prosecutor Robert Daskus for explaining the process to him and counseling him through every step.

“The rest of my life was going to be spent to keep him behind bars,” Carson said. “I don’t believe in a death penalty, but I believe if you’re that sick, there’s something wired wrong. He’s a loose cannon, and I sincerely felt he would have murdered again.”

Burns was denied parole in 2020, according to jail records, and although Burns did not attend the hearing, Carson said he drove to Nevada and insisted the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners allow him to make a statement. Burns was eligible for a hearing again in December, and Carson planned to drive out.

Carson said he found out Burns died when he got an alert about a change in his inmate status and called the Nevada Department of Corrections. He said he cried with grief for Burns’ family and with relief for his own.

“Now two people are gone that should still be here, my daughter and him,” Carson said. “If he hadn’t done what he did, he would still be alive.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.