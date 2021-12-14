Feud between cousins led to Summerlin restaurant slaying, police say

A report released Tuesday shows that the man fatally shot inside a Teriyaki Madness last month was killed by his cousin after an 11-year feud, police said.

Oscar Richardson Jr. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Marcus Larry (courtesy)

A man fatally shot in a Summerlin restaurant last month was killed by his cousin after an 11-year feud, police said in an arrest report released Tuesday.

Oscar Richardson Jr., 31 was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, last week in connection with the slaying of Marcus Larry, 39, on Nov. 23 at the Teriyaki Madness restaurant at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The arrest report states that police spoke to multiple witnesses and associates of both men, whose names were all redacted. Richardson’s distinctive neck tattoo enabled several witnesses who were near the restaurant at the time of the shooting identify him.

One person told police that Larry came into the restaurant with a hairdresser after getting a haircut elsewhere in the shopping plaza. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a man in a face mask and orange gloves walking in 30 seconds after Larry, firing multiple rounds and leaving, according to the report.

A woman cashier who was taking Larry’s order was shot in the abdomen and arm. Her condition was unknown Tuesday.

Richardson left the scene in a white van, which he ditched at Red Rock Casino. He was last seen near Downtown Summerlin, police said.

Those who knew Larry and Richardson said the two had been in a feud since 2009, when Larry was involved in a murder.

Court records show Larry and Kenneth Reid, now 33, pleaded guilty in the June 12, 2009, death of 9-year-old Savannah Bullins in North Las Vegas. Police said the girl was shot at an apartment complex near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. The target, police believe, was Bullins’ father, who said he didn’t know Reid or Larry. Both Reid and Larry were sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison.

Police and prosecutors said Larry and Reid were associated with the gang the Hoodsmen Bloods.

Richardson’s arrest report indicates he called the police in February to report he and his girlfriend were shot at. Richardson told police he suspected Larry was the shooter.

Detectives reviewed Richardson’s social media, including a photo he posted of multiple guns. Police said one of the guns, a Glock with a laser attached, matched the weapon seen in footage from Teriyaki Madness.

His extradition date remained unknown Tuesday, but he is expected to face charges of murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

