nye
Homicides

First killing of 2023 reported in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2023 - 2:56 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2023 - 3:09 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man’s death after a robbery Sunday morning just west of the Las Vegas Strip was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near South Wynn Road, after a report of a robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“While the victim was speaking to the officers, he collapsed to the ground,” police said.

The man died at the scene, but police did not specify his injuries.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

