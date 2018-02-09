First victim of triple shooting near downtown Las Vegas identified

One of two men killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.
Ricardo Olivas, 46, died near May Avenue and Center Drive of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.
The shooting was reported about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Olivas and another man died at the scene, and a third was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to survive, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Capt. Robert Plummer.
An unidentified vehicle was seen speeding away from the area after the incident, according to police. No arrests had been made in connection with the deadly shooting as of Friday.
The coroner’s office will identify the second man who died after his family has been notified.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.