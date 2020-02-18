Fourth arrest in connection with Henderson man’s body in burned car

A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection with a Henderson man’s body found in California in a burned car on New Year’s Eve, police said Tuesday.

Davon Hickman, 33, was arrested in California in connection with the killing, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department inmate records indicate a 33-year-old Davon Hickman was arrested Monday in Palmdale.

On Jan. 10, Metro officers arrested a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in connection with the killing, and Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate the third co-defendant was arrested Jan. 24.

The four people were arrested in connection with the death of 44-year-old Jabar Anderson, who was reported missing to the Henderson Police Department on Dec. 31.

About 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31, officials with the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department found Anderson’s body in the trunk of a burned vehicle in Barstow, about 160 miles southwest of Las Vegas. On Jan. 10, Las Vegas police arrested 28-year-old Jecory Kemp and 24-year-old Tyeshia James, the Metropolitan Police Department said in January.

On Friday, Kemp and James were indicted in District Court on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Kemp and James admitted to planning to rob Anderson when he arrived at James’ Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 30 to sell marijuana.

James said she was not at the apartment when Anderson arrived, but Kemp was one of three people present. Kemp told detectives that when Anderson arrived, the three people in the apartment confronted him, and Anderson pulled out a handgun.

Anderson was then shot at least once in the apartment, according to court documents. Kemp and James admitted to cleaning up blood from the apartment and moving Anderson’s body into the truck of his own vehicle.

Kemp then drove the body to Barstow and lit the car on fire, he told detectives.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Hickman faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon and murder with a deadly weapon.

Another man, Preston Huteson, has been charged in connection with the case with harboring, concealing or aiding a felon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Hickman and Huteson’s alleged involvement in the killing was not immediately clear Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Hickman has not been booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Kemp and James remain in the jail, while Huteson was released after posting bond on a $5,000 bail on Jan. 24, court records show.

