Henderson man arrested in death of 6-month-old daughter

Henderson police arrested a 21-year-old man in the death of his 6-month-old daughter, according to a release.

Anthony Martzen was booked Thursday into Henderson Detention Center. He faces charges of murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm.

Officers responded Oct. 23 on reports of a medical call about 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Merlayne Drive, near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Peña said. Police found a 6-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing. She was hospitalized at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus, before transferring to University Medical Center.

The girl died Oct. 25, Peña said. Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin identified her as Aaliyah Chavez-Martzen of Henderson.

Her death marked the seventh homicide investigated by Henderson police this year.

No further information was immediately available.

