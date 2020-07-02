Henderson man used hammer, knife in attempted murder-suicide, report says

A man stabbed his wife and beat her with a hammer in their Henderson home during an attempted murder-suicide, according to an arrest report.

A neighbor called Henderson police Tuesday to report she hadn’t seen the couple, who lived on the 500 block of Via Baglioni, near Chimera Golf Club, since Saturday. Officers found Dennis Hughes, 67, covered in blood lying next to his wife Ruth, 66, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the report.

Police found a knife covered in blood and hair and a hammer, which police believe were both used to injure the woman. Investigators also believe Dennis had taken multiple prescription pills, and he had wounds from a knife on his chin and neck.

Ruth died at the scene. Dennis was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

The neighbor told police that Dennis Hughes had been struggling with his mental health since January after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hughes is charged with one count of open murder and is expected to appear in court Monday.

